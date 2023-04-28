2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian struck in Downtown Cleveland

A woman was struck Friday morning at East 53rd Street and Hamilton Avenue Friday morning, police say.
A woman was struck Friday morning at East 53rd Street and Hamilton Avenue Friday morning, police say.(WCAX)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was struck Friday morning at East 53rd Street and Hamilton Avenue, police say.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the 40-year-old was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

All traffic northbound on East 53rd Street and Hamilton Avenue is shut down. Take East 49th as an alternate route.

Police confirmed response to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

