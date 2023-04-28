2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wadsworth Middle School student killed in fatal crash, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wadsworth Middle School student was killed after the student was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike on Friday afternoon, according to Wadsworth Police Department.

Police say that officers received a report around 2:40 p.m., for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist on Silvercreek Road near Longbrook Drive.

The juvenile bicyclist was identified as a seventh grader at Wadsworth Middle School, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation of the crash.

Wadsworth City Schools will be releasing a statement with further detail regarding the identity of the involved student and along with counseling services that will be available for friends and classmates.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

