Cleveland Browns to make 6 picks on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are back in the proverbial war room on Saturday for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns were not on the clock in the 1st round after trading their pick to the Houston Texans in the Deshaun Watson trade.

There was no 2nd-round selection for Cleveland either after trading the No. 42 overall pick to the New York Jets for WR Elijah Moore and the No. 74 overall pick.

Cleveland used their first two picks this year to select Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman at No. 74 and Baylor DT Siaki Ika at No. 98.

The Browns will tentatively add six more rookies to their ranks on Saturday.

The list below will be updated as selections or trades are made throughout Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

ROUND 4

Pick 9 (No. 111 overall)

Pick 24 (No. 126 overall)

ROUND 5

Pick 5 (No. 140 overall)

Pick 7 (No. 142 overall)

ROUND 6

Pick 13 (No. 190 overall)

ROUND 7

Pick 12 (No. 229 overall)

