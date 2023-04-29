2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns to make 6 picks on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP...
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are back in the proverbial war room on Saturday for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns were not on the clock in the 1st round after trading their pick to the Houston Texans in the Deshaun Watson trade.

There was no 2nd-round selection for Cleveland either after trading the No. 42 overall pick to the New York Jets for WR Elijah Moore and the No. 74 overall pick.

Cleveland used their first two picks this year to select Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman at No. 74 and Baylor DT Siaki Ika at No. 98.

RELATED: Browns draft 2 on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns will tentatively add six more rookies to their ranks on Saturday.

The list below will be updated as selections or trades are made throughout Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

ROUND 4

  • Pick 9 (No. 111 overall)
  • Pick 24 (No. 126 overall)

ROUND 5

  • Pick 5 (No. 140 overall)
  • Pick 7 (No. 142 overall)

ROUND 6

  • Pick 13 (No. 190 overall)

ROUND 7

  • Pick 12 (No. 229 overall)

The Tailgate 19 crew will also be making their return to break down the Browns draft picks and off-season moves in their NFL Draft special on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

