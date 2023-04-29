Cleveland Guardian’s fans who still want to save personalized pavers have until Saturday at Noon.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A public outcry to preserve a piece of history has people flocking to Progressive Field.

You still have one more day to retrieve your personalized paver before they’re removed from Gateway Plaza.

The personalized bricks have lined the way to Progressive Field for decades. So, it’s no surprise that when Guardians fans heard they were being removed it caused some controversy, because the commemorative bricks are often not only a part of Guardian’s baseball history, but in many cases a family’s history -- including, their love of the game.

On Friday, the process began to remove 6,000 personalized pavers from the left field entrance of Progressive Field.

One man smiled, as he held up a brick, telling 19 News, “This is for my twin brother Elliott down in Florida.”

The now decaying and in some cases damaged bricks were at one time like a foundation of fan support for the former Indians turned Guardians organization. Tom Moritz waited in line for more than an hour and a half on Friday to retrieve the personalized stone that carries his wife’s name, “I’m happy to have it, I’m sorry that it had to come out of here. It’s a big deal to us when we got it place - but, having to take it away, it’s just history.”

In 1993, the community could purchase a personalized brick for $50, and businesses paid $100. The money helped fund the Bob Feller statue that still stands today, greeting a legion of Guardians fans for generations to come on the East 9th Street side of Progressive Field.

But, time has made the bricks more fragile, and the Guardians’ Organization says many of them were damaged nearly 10 years ago, when they were moved from right field to Gateway Plaza.

So, while removing them altogether from Progressive Field had fans calling foul, the decision to let Cleveland baseball lovers retrieve the bricks is like a home run, especially if it’s engraved with the name of a loved one no longer with us, “Grandma and grandpa might be gone and this is a little piece to bring them back home again,” Moritz said.

You can still pick up your personalized paver at Progressive Field on Saturday, April 19 from 9:00 AM until 12 Noon. You may have to wait in line for a bit as someone locates and then removes the stone for you.

If you can’t make it to Progressive Field on Saturday, a virtual gallery of all 6,000 bricks will be made for everyone to access.

