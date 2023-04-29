ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department battled an apartment fire Saturday morning that caused major damage to the apartment complex, fire officials say.

Firefighters say crews were called to Yorktown Lane around 7:30 a.m. for an apartment fire.

Firefighters battle Elyria apartment fire that causes severe damage, crews say (Elyria Fire Department)

Firefighters say that smoke was visible from blocks away.

Fire crews launched an interior attack and the fire was knocked down quickly, officials say.

The fire department says heavy smoke and fire spread into other apartment units located on Yorktown Lane.

Officials say the damage is estimated to be around $150,000.

The American Red Cross was called for four adults and seven children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

No injuries were reported during the fire, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.