Judge dismisses felony charge against former Parma City School District board member

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas this week granted a motion to dismiss the felony charge levied against a former Parma City School District board member.

Police arrested and charged 37-year-old Amanda Karpus, the board’s former vice president, on Jan. 11 on charges related to forgery.

Amanda Karpus (Source: Parma City School District)

Court records filed on April 21 said Karpus will not face any charges and the matter is “being referred back to the Parma Municipal Court for an agreed resolution”.

Karpus resigned from the board on Jan. 19, according to district meeting notes.

Court dockets indicate the alleged offense occurred Sept. 8, 2022.

The specificity of the charge was not clarified; however, Ohio Revised Code dictates charges related to forgery are anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony.

Officials with the Parma Police Department said the case has been forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in an update on Jan. 13.

There are allegations that Amanda Karpus misused a credit card that was the property of an athletic booster club where she was the president. When this was discovered, she allegedly created a forged document to cover up the fraudulent purchase. She is currently the Vice President of the Parma City School District Board of Education. Her case has been forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for further action. A police report is not available at this time as the case is still pending. No further information is available at this time as this case remains under investigation.

The Parma City Schools previously released the following statement to 19 News:

“We are aware of an investigation into one of our members. We cannot comment on this matter as it is both personal and a pending legal matter. Our focus as a board is and will continue to be the success of our students and moving our school district forward.”

