Man pleads not guilty in Summit County triple murder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kidnapping four victims and fatally shooting three of them last month pleaded not guilty to charges in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas this week.

A grand jury previously indicted 58-year-old Elias Gudino on the below charges:

Six counts of aggravated murder

Two counts of attempted aggravated murder

Three counts of murder

One count of attempted murder

Four counts of kidnapping

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of having weapons under disability

According to police, all four of the victims were kidnapped from another county and then brought to Summit County where they were bound, gagged and shot in the head.

Police discovered three of the victims’ bodies on Friday, March 10.

Officers arrested Gudino on March 11.

Inmer Reyes, 25, of Youngstown, and Victor Varela-Rodriguez, 31, of Youngstown, were found in Akron in the area of Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road, said the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The body of Domingo Castillo-Reyes, 35, of Youngstown, was found in Copley in the 2100 Block of Wright Road, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The fourth victim was shot at on Wright Road, but was not injured and survived by playing dead, Copley police said.

Officers found him walking along Collier Road on Friday, March 10, before the victims were discovered.

According to Copley police the man, who spoke very little English, told officers he was abandoned by his friends and was trying to make his way back to Youngstown.

Officers gave him a ride to the Haven of Rest Shelter in Akron.

After the bodies were found, police returned to the shelter and the man was brought to the police station with a translator from a federal law enforcement agency.

The man, with help from the translator, was able to give police details about what happened. Copley police detectives said they then drove the surviving victim around Copley and Akron in an effort to search for the home where the kidnapped men had been held.

While driving around, detectives stopped at a gas station on Copley Road in Copley around 5 p.m. Friday, March 10 and the victim recognized the suspect in his kidnapping, police said.

Police said Gudino voluntarily went with the detectives to the police station.

Federal court records revealed Gudino previously served time for running a drug ring out of Akron.

Gudino’s bond hearing will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on May 16.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

