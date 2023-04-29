2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man pleads not guilty in Summit County triple murder

Elias Gudino
Elias Gudino(Source: Copley Township Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kidnapping four victims and fatally shooting three of them last month pleaded not guilty to charges in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas this week.

A grand jury previously indicted 58-year-old Elias Gudino on the below charges:

  • Six counts of aggravated murder
  • Two counts of attempted aggravated murder
  • Three counts of murder
  • One count of attempted murder
  • Four counts of kidnapping
  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • One count of having weapons under disability

According to police, all four of the victims were kidnapped from another county and then brought to Summit County where they were bound, gagged and shot in the head.

Police discovered three of the victims’ bodies on Friday, March 10.

Officers arrested Gudino on March 11.

Inmer Reyes, 25, of Youngstown, and Victor Varela-Rodriguez, 31, of Youngstown, were found in Akron in the area of Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road, said the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The body of Domingo Castillo-Reyes, 35, of Youngstown, was found in Copley in the 2100 Block of Wright Road, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The fourth victim was shot at on Wright Road, but was not injured and survived by playing dead, Copley police said.

Officers found him walking along Collier Road on Friday, March 10, before the victims were discovered.

According to Copley police the man, who spoke very little English, told officers he was abandoned by his friends and was trying to make his way back to Youngstown.

Officers gave him a ride to the Haven of Rest Shelter in Akron.

After the bodies were found, police returned to the shelter and the man was brought to the police station with a translator from a federal law enforcement agency.

The man, with help from the translator, was able to give police details about what happened. Copley police detectives said they then drove the surviving victim around Copley and Akron in an effort to search for the home where the kidnapped men had been held.

While driving around, detectives stopped at a gas station on Copley Road in Copley around 5 p.m. Friday, March 10 and the victim recognized the suspect in his kidnapping, police said.

Police said Gudino voluntarily went with the detectives to the police station.

Federal court records revealed Gudino previously served time for running a drug ring out of Akron.

Court records: Suspect in Summit County murders was previously sentenced for running Akron drug ring

Gudino’s bond hearing will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on May 16.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg makes visit to Northeast Ohio grocery store
Cleveland Guardian’s fans who still want to save personalized pavers have until Saturday at Noon.
Cleveland Guardian’s fans who still want to save personalized pavers have until Saturday at Noon
Pavers have become a safety hazard after thirty years at Progressive Field
Cleveland Guardian’s fans who still want to save personalized pavers have until Saturday at Noon
Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike
Cleveland Police replace senior citizen’s stolen bike