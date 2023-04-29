Mark Wahlberg makes visit to Northeast Ohio grocery store
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - If you thought you saw Mark Wahlberg while grocery shopping in Akron on Friday, you would be correct!
The award-winning actor made a pit stop at the grocery store, located at 1700 Corporate Woods Pkwy., and recorded his trip for his Instagram page.
“I’ve never been to a Giant Eagle,” the 51-year-old said while promoting his name-brand products.
Wahlberg also has a location in Downtown Cleveland for his ‘Walhbergers’ restaurant.
