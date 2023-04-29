Northeast Ohio: Another wet weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a slight risk of rain today, we’ll see highs in the lower 60s.

Rain tonight will include lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday’s rain will be coupled with highs in the mid-50s.

Rain Sunday night will be coupled with lows around 40.

Monday’s showers will allow highs only around 50.

Tuesday’s weather will be a near-carbon copy of Monday’s weather.

Scattered showers on Wednesday will include highs in the low to mid-50s.

Under partly sunny skies on Thursday, we’ll see highs around 60.

