Ohio historical marker unveiled at Glenville H.S. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The threat of rain did not dampen the spirits of those gathered on the front lawn of Glenville High School in Cleveland Saturday morning.

Smiles were bright as cheers rang out for the big reveal: the unveiling of an Ohio historical marker to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visits to the area in the late 1960s.

The unveiling of an Ohio Historical Marker at Cleveland's Glenville High School to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In his final year of life, the civil rights leader gave a speech to students in 1967, telling them to "Rise Up! and join the fight, making sure their parents were registered to vote. (WOIO-TV)

“Invited to speak at 3 Cleveland High Schools, Dr. King delivered his powerful his “Rise Up” speech to the students at Glenville H.S. on April 26, 1967,” read a student.

Cleveland Restoration Society says this is the 4th marker to go up on the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail.

“These individuals and organizations came together around an important Ohio story and dreamed of way to memorialize that story in their community,” said Rose Adotei, Ohio History Connection.

Before the ceremony outside, there was a program inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium where local leaders, elected officials and students shared stories about the tribute.

During the program, students and guests watched a video of Dr. King visiting Glenville in 1967. News archives document that the recording was actually found in the trash after a student and teacher found it back in 2012. Since that time, the school has been using it as a teaching tool.

Principal Latonia Davis tells 19 News the recording from the trash is now a treasure with gems from Dr. King.

“Stand strong on belief, doing what you need to do as far as moving forward, scholarship, readiness, making sure they’re honoring the community in which they live. It’s still relevant to this very day,” said Latonia Davis, Principal Glenville High School.

Three more stops will be added to the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail this year, including one at the African-American Cultural Garden and one in the Hough neighborhood.

