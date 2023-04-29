Sherwin Williams to close Northeast Ohio manufacturing facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin Williams on Friday announced it will be closing one of its Northeast Ohio-based manufacturing facilities.

The Bedford facility, located at 26300 Fargo Ave., will be stopping production on June 30, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The company also announced it will be eliminating approximately 50 jobs with the facility’s closure.

19 News has obtained a copy of the notice sent by Sherwin Williams, which can be viewed in full below:

