Sherwin Williams to close Northeast Ohio manufacturing facility

The Sherwin Williams headquarters in Cleveland is shown Tuesday, June 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark...
The Sherwin Williams headquarters in Cleveland is shown Tuesday, June 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)(Mark Duncan | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin Williams on Friday announced it will be closing one of its Northeast Ohio-based manufacturing facilities.

The Bedford facility, located at 26300 Fargo Ave., will be stopping production on June 30, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The company also announced it will be eliminating approximately 50 jobs with the facility’s closure.

19 News has obtained a copy of the notice sent by Sherwin Williams, which can be viewed in full below:

19 News has reached out to Sherwin Williams officials for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

