Sherwin Williams to close Northeast Ohio manufacturing facility
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin Williams on Friday announced it will be closing one of its Northeast Ohio-based manufacturing facilities.
The Bedford facility, located at 26300 Fargo Ave., will be stopping production on June 30, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
The company also announced it will be eliminating approximately 50 jobs with the facility’s closure.
