1 dead after truck rolls onto train tracks in Wayne County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died Sunday morning after a crash that ended on a set of train tracks in Wayne County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Apple Creek Road in Green Township.

Troopers said a Ford F-250, traveling northbound, traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The truck hit a ditch, culvert, utility pole and a railroad crossing gate before rolling over along the tracks.

Troopers said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Jason Elder, of Sterling, died at the scene.

Officials said investigators are considering alcohol as a factor in the crash.

The crash still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

