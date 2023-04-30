Jose Ramirez drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOIO) - No, not that Jose Ramirez. Don’t worry Guardians fans, our guy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday drafted the third baseman’s namesake, a linebacker out of Eastern Michigan University, in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Guardians, however, wasted no time in poking a little fun at the 2021 Super Bowl Champions.

The Buccaneers quipped back on Sunday, saying Ramirez is a multi-sport athlete.

With the Guardians pleased by the production of their third baseman in the tune of 17 RBI’s with a batting average of .291, don’t expect Ramirez to be making any tackles in the near and distant future.

