Memorial run held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 200 people braved the elements Sunday morning while wearing teal in solidarity of sexual assault awareness month to take part in a fun run/5K held to honor the Streetsboro High School senior that fell victim to sextortion.

James Woods, 17, took his own life after falling victim to sextortion on Nov. 19, 2022.

Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to share sexual pictures or perform sexual acts on camera.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public safety alert nearly one month later, citing a rise in the internet-based crime.

