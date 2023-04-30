2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Memorial run held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim

Memorial run held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim
Memorial run held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 200 people braved the elements Sunday morning while wearing teal in solidarity of sexual assault awareness month to take part in a fun run/5K held to honor the Streetsboro High School senior that fell victim to sextortion.

James Woods, 17, took his own life after falling victim to sextortion on Nov. 19, 2022.

Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to share sexual pictures or perform sexual acts on camera.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public safety alert nearly one month later, citing a rise in the internet-based crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

14 people were injured after a roof collapsed at a house near Ohio State University.
Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14
The Cleveland Police Department said a 3-year-old was transported to a local hospital after he...
Shooting leaves 1 woman injured on Cleveland’s East side, police say
Police on Saturday discovered a dead body in a marina owned by the Cleveland Metroparks.
Police: Body found in Metroparks marina
A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP...
Jose Ramirez drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers