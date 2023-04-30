Northeast Ohio Weather: April showers, then chilly May showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s rain will be coupled with highs only in the mid 50s.

More rain tonight will include lows around 40.

Monday’s wind and showers will allow highs only in the mid 40s.

Tuesday’s weather will be a near carbon copy of Monday’s wet, windy weather.

On and off showers on Wednesday will include highs around 50.

Under partly sunny skies on Thursday, we’ll see highs approaching 60.

