OSHP: 18-year-old dead after being ejected from motorcycle in Brooklyn Heights crash

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died Saturday night following a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Heights.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said the April 29 crash occurred on West Granger Road and Tuxedo Avenue at 7:36 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old woman, veered off the right side of the road.

She hit a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers said.

First responders transported the woman, later identified as Savannah Kapis of Valley View, to MetroHealth Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Officials confirmed Kapis was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.