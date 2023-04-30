2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

OSHP: 18-year-old dead after being ejected from motorcycle in Brooklyn Heights crash

One person died Saturday night following a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Heights.
One person died Saturday night following a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Heights.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died Saturday night following a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Heights.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said the April 29 crash occurred on West Granger Road and Tuxedo Avenue at 7:36 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old woman, veered off the right side of the road.

She hit a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers said.

First responders transported the woman, later identified as Savannah Kapis of Valley View, to MetroHealth Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Officials confirmed Kapis was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

First responders transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with “various states of...
Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14
Parma police say suspect shot at, missed victim in attempt to steal gold chain
Parma Police offering reward if you can help identify a gunman who fired shots outside of a bowling alley during an attempted robbery
Ohio historical marker unveiled at Glenville H.S. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Parma Police offering reward if you can help identify a gunman who fired shots outside of a bowling