Parma Police offering reward if you can help identify a gunman who fired shots outside of a bowling alley during an attempted robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alarming surveillance video as a gunman opens fire in the parking lot of a Parma bowling alley.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2500, if you can identify the dangerous suspect who was just sitting in the bar moment’s earlier.

It was just after 2:00 AM on April 25, when surveillance cameras outside of Roll House Entertainment on Brookpark Road captured two men walking from the bowling alley out to the parking lot.

One man in a white t-shirt is casually walking, when you see another person in a dark hoodie appearing to follow him. Then, the man in the hoodie, pulls out a gun and fires his weapon three times. The victim in the white shirt somehow miraculously escapes being hit by the gunfire, and turns and runs back inside the bowling alley for help.

At one point the suspect with the gun, initially turns and chases after the victim, but, then changes course and runs to what appears to be a getaway driver in a white van.

Parma police detectives believe the suspect was trying to rob the victim of his gold chain.

Robin Bobbitt of Parma says the bowling alley is for family, friends and good times, not shootings, “Can’t go to the gas station, can’t go to an ATM machine, can’t go to a church, can’t go to a bowling alley to have a family night without somebody running up on you trying to take what you worked for.”

Bobbitt who has young children, says he’s outraged, saying criminals are holding the community hostage with the escalating violence, “Everybody got cameras now, and if you think you’re going to get away with something in this day and time you’re stupid. Seriously, because everybody’s watching.”

In fact, the alleged shooter who Parma Police believe was attempting to rob the victim of his gold chain, was caught up close and personal on surveillance cameras inside of the bowling alley’s bar.

“He was sitting at the dang gone bar and he even bought a few people drinks,” Bobbitt said.

Crime Stoppers and Parma Police are now offering up to $2500 if you can identify the gunman and it leads to his arrest and prosecution.

Bobbitt told 19 News, “Me personally, I’m just tired of all the gun violence. I had to bury my first born son, one month after his 19th birthday. Something more needs to be done about all this gun violence. People who shouldn’t have guns have guns.”

If you have information that could help detectives identify and locate the suspect, please reach out to Parma Police at: (440) 885-1234 or call the Crime Stoppers tip hotline at: (216) 252-7463. Again, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

