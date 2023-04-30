2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 2 teens arrested, charged in Canton shooting

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Canton on Saturday that injured three people.

Canton police Lt. Dennis Garren said the incident occurred at approximately 8:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue NW after police received a call regarding a shooting after a fight.

Officials said police found three minors with gunshot wounds upon arriving at the scene.

The Canton Fire Department transported all three victims to local hospitals.

Officials confirmed the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

While on the scene, police arrested two 15-year-old men, Anton Nash and Devon Chester.

Police charged Anton with two counts of felonious assault, both first-degree felonies.

Police charged Devon with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Officials confirmed both teens are being held at the Multi County Juvenile Attention Center.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

