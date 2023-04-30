Police: Body found in Metroparks marina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Saturday discovered a dead body in a marina owned by the Cleveland Metroparks.

Officials said police found the body at 3:33 a.m. on April 29 at the E. 55th Street Marina, located at 5555 N. Marginal Rd.

The victim has not been identified.

Officials said Cleveland Metroparks police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.