Police: Body found in Metroparks marina

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Saturday discovered a dead body in a marina owned by the Cleveland Metroparks.

Officials said police found the body at 3:33 a.m. on April 29 at the E. 55th Street Marina, located at 5555 N. Marginal Rd.

The victim has not been identified.

Officials said Cleveland Metroparks police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

