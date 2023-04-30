Police: Non-verbal child found wandering outside in Elyria identified

UPDATE: The Elyria Police Department have identified the child’s guardians, and the incident remains under investigation. See below for 19 News’ previous coverage.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police have asked for the community’s help in identifying a non-verbal child who was found wandering outside Sunday morning.

Police said they found the boy, who is around 3 or 4 years old, in the 200 block of New York Avenue on April 30.

Officials said they have not been able to identify the boy or locate his parents after speaking with many residents in the area.

Police said Children Services was contacted and will be taking custody of the boy.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the boy has been asked to contact Elyria police at 440-232-3302.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

