Shooting leaves 1 woman injured on Cleveland’s East side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured after being shot on Cleveland’s East side early Saturday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say a 21-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on East 74th Street around 4:05 a.m.

The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic by a private vehicle, police say.

The condition of the victim has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

