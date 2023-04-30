Shooting leaves 1 woman injured on Cleveland’s East side, police say
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured after being shot on Cleveland’s East side early Saturday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police say a 21-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on East 74th Street around 4:05 a.m.
The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic by a private vehicle, police say.
The condition of the victim has not been released at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.