Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon City School District is grieving the loss of one of their high school teachers who died unexpectedly this week.

District officials confirmed Crystal Cespedes died in her sleep on Thursday at 40 years old.

Solon High School principal Erin Short said Cespedes taught environmental science and chemistry at the school for 15 years.

“Students and staff will react in different ways,” Short said in an email sent to families. “We should all expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings.”

District superintendent Fred Bolden said mental health professionals and a crisis and counseling team have been made available for students.

“This is a sad night for us all, and I wanted you to be aware of this loss,” Bolden said Thursday evening. “Please keep Ms. Cespedes’ family and our high school community in your thoughts and prayers.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

