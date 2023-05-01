2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and two others were hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.

Police say officers found a man in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds near the 3500 block of Henritze Avenue in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police on Monday confirmed the man, a 26-year-old, died after being taken to MetroHealth in critical condition.

While officers were clearing the house they found a 63-year-old man in a bed with a gunshot wound to his head, police say.

Police said he was conscious and talking with officers prior to being transported to MetroHealth.

Officials also confirmed a third person was hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

Those individuals’ conditions are unknown.

Police confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

