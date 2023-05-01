19 Investigates: The Missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week marks 10 years since the city of Cleveland and the nation witnessed a true miracle.

Three heroic Cleveland women, two who were kidnapped as teenagers, trapped and tortured for nearly a decade, were found alive back on May 6, 2013.

That’s after years in captivity at a Seymour Avenue home in Cleveland where they were often chained up in the basement.

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight were all kidnapped by Ariel Castro of Cleveland between 2002 and 2004.

Berry escaped the house of horrors one day, with her child and called 911 to get help for the two others.

Would AMBER Alerts have helped the cases of the Cleveland Survivors? AMBER Alerts were never issued in any of the cases involving Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus.

Castro pleaded guilty to 937 charges and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 1,000 years, but he ultimately hanged himself in his cell.

The center was founded by DeJesus and her cousin Sylvia Colon, and it’s a local resource for families that’s now making a real difference in helping to find missing loved ones.

“We always tell people this is a judgement free zone. We don’t care really why they’re missing, we just want to help the family bring their loved one home,” Colon said.

