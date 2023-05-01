2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Sunday night, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Sunday night leaving one man in critical condition, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at Henritze Avenue to find a 35-year-old man laying down in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition, police say.

While officers were clearing the house they found a 63-year-old man in a bed with a gunshot wound to his head, police say.

Police say the 63-year-old victim was conscious and talking with officers.

He was taken to MetroHealth and is described as being in stable condition, officials say.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
