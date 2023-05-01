2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 men shot at Hookah Lounge in Summit County

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were shot after an argument at the Exhale Hookah Lounge in Akron Saturday evening.

Akron police were called out to the 500 block of E. Exchange St. around 11:10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the three victims inside and outside the establishment.

The victims, all adult males between 20 and 41 years old, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Police said the suspect is only described as a taller, heavy-set man.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
