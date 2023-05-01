2 Strong 4 Bullies
Aerosmith to make stop in Northeast Ohio during farewell tour

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.(Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aerosmith will be Rock-n’-Roll-ing through Northeast Ohio during their farewell tour this fall.

Officials on Monday confirmed the 4-time Grammy winners will be making a stop to perform at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse after the group announced the PEACE OUT tour.

The band will hit the stage in Cleveland on Sept. 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 5 through the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse website.

