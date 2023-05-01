2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bay Village nursing assistant pleads guilty to stealing from residents

File photo
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman who worked at a Bay Village nursing home as a nursing assistant, pleaded guilty to theft, robbery, identity fraud and drug possession for stealing items from residents’ rooms.

Ladasia Vinson was arrested by Bay Village police on June 1, 2022.

Police said the offenses occurred between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022 at O’Neill Healthcare.

Vinson will be sentenced on May 31 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

