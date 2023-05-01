Canton man sentenced for 2022 attempted murder

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man, Lionell Blair III, was sentenced Monday for the attempted murder of a Canton woman, According to a release from the Stark County Prosecutor.

Blair, 24, shot the woman multiple times in September of 2022.

He was convicted of:

One count if attempted murder - firearm and repeat violent offender specification

Two counts of felonious assault - one with firearm and repeat violent offender specification

Two counts of having weapons under disability - one with firearm and repeat violent offender specification

“We are pleased with the Lionell Blair conviction and sentencing,” said Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle L. Stone. “We want to send a clear message that there is no room for violence of this kind in our community.”

Blair was sentenced to 35 to 40 1/2 years in prison, and must serve 35 years before being considered for release.

