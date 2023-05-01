Cleveland woman convicted of driving drunk, hitting bus stop with man inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 54-year-old Cleveland woman who crashed into a bus stop while driving drunk, injuring the man inside, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault.

Kelli Meadows will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Richard Bell on June 13.

The crash happened April 17, 2022 in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

Meadows was driving eastbound on Detroit Avenue when she struck a fire hydrant and telephone pole before slamming into a bus stop near West 83rd Street.

Lucas Zhao was waiting inside the bus shelter when it was hit.

When officers got to the scene, Zhao was bleeding from his head, face, arms and legs.

Man hospitalized after car crashes into bus stop in Cleveland April 17, 2022 (WOIO-TV)

Zhao was taken to MetroHealth for treatment of critical injuries.

