Man dies in Elyria apartment fire

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was killed in an apartment fire on Elyria’s southeast side Sunday morning.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to apartment on Oriole Court around 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived, Chief Pronesti said they saw smoke and found the victim near the front door.

The 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Chief Pronesti.

His name has not been released.

Chief Pronesti said the damage to the apartment is extensive and damage is estimated at 20,000.

Nobody else was injured and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.