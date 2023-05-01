2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayfield Heights welcomes new police K9

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the newest members of the Mayfield Heights Police Department this week will be re-paw-ting for duty for the first time!

K9 Maverick, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, will be paw-tecting the streets alongside his handler, Patrolman Mike King, according to a department Facebook post.

Posted by Mayfield Heights Police Department on Monday, May 1, 2023

The department said King and Maverick recently completed their K9 basic school in Pennsylvania and were certified through the State of Ohio and the North American Police Work Dog Association.

