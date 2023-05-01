Mayfield Heights welcomes new police K9

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the newest members of the Mayfield Heights Police Department this week will be re-paw-ting for duty for the first time!

K9 Maverick, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, will be paw-tecting the streets alongside his handler, Patrolman Mike King, according to a department Facebook post.

Mayfield Heights PD has a new officer hitting the streets tonight! K9 Maverick will begin his first shift this evening...

The department said King and Maverick recently completed their K9 basic school in Pennsylvania and were certified through the State of Ohio and the North American Police Work Dog Association.

