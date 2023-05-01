2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A cold and windy start to May; winter mix today through mid week

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This is about as ugly as it can get to start the month of May. Everything coming together for a cold, windy, and very unsettled time the next few days. An upper level low pressure system is sitting pretty much right over us today. It is forecast to move very little through Wednesday. A cold pool of air is associated with this system. High temperatures will only be in the 40s today and tomorrow. Several rounds of showers will rotate through. The rain will mix with snow pellets or wet snow at times. The better risk of precipitation will be this afternoon. There is a high chance of winter mix tonight. It wouldn’t surprise me to get some slushy accumulation in the higher terrain south and east of Cleveland as temperatures drop into the 30s. We will slowly start to break this nasty pattern the second half of the week.

