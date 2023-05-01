2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Overnight Brooklyn standoff ends peacefully

Neighbors say man surrendered after holding police and SWAT at bay for hours
SWAT responded to an overnight standoff on Vandalia Avenue
SWAT responded to an overnight standoff on Vandalia Avenue(19 News)
By Vic Gideon
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A standoff on Vandalia Avenue and Pelham, just off Ridge Road, ended early Monday morning when the man exited his home after neighbors say police used a flash grenade.

It started, according to Marisol Rosado, when police came to the home for a wellness check Sunday evening.

Rosado said the situation started sometime after dinner and 19 News confirmed through Brooklyn Police they thought the man was armed with long guns and posed a threat. After midnight, neighbors heard a boom and saw a bright light.

“That’s when he lost it, he got really upset and angry and yelled and screamed to get off my property and they started yelling at each other,” Rosado said. “That’s when he called for backup and they assessed the situation and they needed SWAT, it was not going to be good.”

“When he was blinded by the light, he came out with his hands up,” remembered Rosado.

Neighbors said the man lives alone in the home and had complained about family and job issues recently.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aerosmith to make stop in Northeast Ohio during farewell tour
(Source: MGN)
ShotSpotter program leads Mansfield police to murder victim
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Reports: Cleveland Browns pick up 5th-year option for LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
One person died and two others were hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood