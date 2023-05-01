Overnight Brooklyn standoff ends peacefully

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A standoff on Vandalia Avenue and Pelham, just off Ridge Road, ended early Monday morning when the man exited his home after neighbors say police used a flash grenade.

It started, according to Marisol Rosado, when police came to the home for a wellness check Sunday evening.

Rosado said the situation started sometime after dinner and 19 News confirmed through Brooklyn Police they thought the man was armed with long guns and posed a threat. After midnight, neighbors heard a boom and saw a bright light.

“That’s when he lost it, he got really upset and angry and yelled and screamed to get off my property and they started yelling at each other,” Rosado said. “That’s when he called for backup and they assessed the situation and they needed SWAT, it was not going to be good.”

“When he was blinded by the light, he came out with his hands up,” remembered Rosado.

Neighbors said the man lives alone in the home and had complained about family and job issues recently.

