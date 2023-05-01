Police: Stark County students seen bullying special needs student on video to face charges

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The two Stark County high school students seen bullying a special needs student on video last week will soon be facing criminal charges.

The Canal Fulton Police Department on Monday released a statement saying charges are “forthcoming” against the students involved in the April 24 incident after the school’s resource officer consulted with prosecutors in the Stark County Juvenile Court.

19 News obtained a full copy of the statement released by the Canal Fulton Police Department, which can be viewed in full below:

19 News showed the alleged video to community members to get their reaction, all of whom were shocked by their actions.

Superintendent Shawn Braman previously said the school’s principal handled the situation appropriately and met with the students.

Braman previously said he could not go into specifics about the incident or the students’ punishments but said the district tries to treat all of its students with respect and dignity.

