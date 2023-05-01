Reports: Cleveland Browns pick up 5th-year option for LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Monday decided to pick up the 5th-year option for LT Jedrick Wills Jr., according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The team’s decision, made one day before the deadline to pick up team options, comes days after drafting Ohio State OT Dawand Jones in the 4th Round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The #Browns have picked up the fifth-year option for OT Jedrick Wills, source said. Tomorrow is the deadline to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

With the Browns deciding to keep the former 1st-round pick, Wills will stay in Cleveland through the 2024 NFL season.

