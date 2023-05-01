2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reports: Cleveland Browns pick up 5th-year option for LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Monday decided to pick up the 5th-year option for LT Jedrick Wills Jr., according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The team’s decision, made one day before the deadline to pick up team options, comes days after drafting Ohio State OT Dawand Jones in the 4th Round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the Browns deciding to keep the former 1st-round pick, Wills will stay in Cleveland through the 2024 NFL season.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
Tailgate 19 crew on Kareem Hunt
Tailgate 19 crew on getting the call
Tailgate 19 crew on getting the call
KNOXVILLE, TN - November 27, 2021 - Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Tailgate 19 crew on Browns pick Cedric Tillman
A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP...
Cleveland Browns to make 6 picks on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft