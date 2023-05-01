ShotSpotter program leads Mansfield police to murder victim

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A murder victim was found by Mansfield police Sunday evening after the ShotSpotter program alerted officers to ten gunshots in the area of 20 Dunbilt Ct.

When officers arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m., they found the man behind 8 Dunbilt Ct.

According to police, they believe the victim was shot in front of 19 Dunbilt Ct. and then fled behind the home at 8 Dunbilt Ct.

The victim died from his injuries at Ohio Health Mansfield. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Larry Shacherer at (419) 755-9766.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.