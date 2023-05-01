US Marshals: 31-year-old Cleveland man wanted for raping child over 2-year span

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday asked for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for sexual assault.

Marshals said 31-year-old Antonio Jonson is suspected of raping a child, who is now 10 years old, over the course of two years.

Marshals said Johnson is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Johnson is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

