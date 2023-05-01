2 Strong 4 Bullies
Where is Amanda Dean? Huron County mom missing for nearly 6 years

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been nearly six years since Amanda Dean’s family has heard from her.

The mom of four disappeared in 2017.

Her last known location was her boyfriend’s home in Huron County.

Her family is still holding on to hope that she will come home.

“Thinking she’s going to walk through the door any day, call,” Amanda’s sister Shannon Dean said. “Time flies. Time is definitely not on our side because it’s gone and we can’t get it back.”

Shortly after Amanda disappeared, the search to find her was called off.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reported Amanda was found at a safe house for abused women.

Her missing person’s case was closed, but her family still has not heard from her since.

In December, the BCI reopened Amanda’s case.

Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation

Her mom, Caroline Tokar, hopes the investigation will help bring the family closure.

“Just praying that BCI can find those answers for us because this is long overdue,” Tokar said.

Amanda’s family has found a community that is giving them strength through this journey.

Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron County mom

They have teamed up with Cleveland Missing, an organization dedicated to bringing missing people home to their loved ones.

“I just can’t believe the progress they’ve made for us so far. Opening doors, resources,” Tokar said. “I don’t know where we’d be if we did not have the help of Cleveland Missing.”

Amanda’s family will not lose faith that they will one day be reunited with her.

“We have loved her forever and it’s not going to stop,” Dean said. “We’ll love her for eternity.”

