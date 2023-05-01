Will tax North Ridgeville tax payers decide to vote on new safer schools

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - People in North Ridgeville are torn over Issue 5. Voters will decide the fate of the school levy in Tuesday’s primary election.

If passed, taxpayers will foot the bill for a new high school and elementary school.

“It would really put the district in a place to provide buildings that are safe. They provide the space that we need for our current and future enrollment,” said North Ridgeville superintendent, Roxann Ramsey-Caserio.

According to North Ridgeville City School District, if Issue 5 passes, a home that is assessed for $200,000 will cost a homeowner just under an additional $600 yearly in property taxes.

Robert Pischel not for Issue 5. He says it doesn’t benefit him.

“There’s a lot of people that are for this that say we don’t care if elderly people suffer or move we want our fancy new school,” said Pischel. There are elderly people like myself. A lot of people a lot older on fixed incomes. There’s a lot of people that could potentially lose their homes.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Kaczmarek notices the growing number of families who are choosing to call North Ridgeville home. She supports the levy.

“We need space for our kids to be educated properly so they’re not being educated inside trailer or mobile units that don’t necessarily have air conditioning or space for the kids to spread out and actively learn,” said Kaczmarek. We are just putting bandaids over bandaids so leaky roofs, broken tiles.”

If the levy gets shot down Tuesaday, the district will lose out $30 million worth of state funding for the 190 million dollar project.

Other consequences, according to the district include more railers being used as classrooms, reducing bussing routes, and cutting AP courses.

“If you choose to live in a community, you should choose to want to have a good and healthy working school system because it brings up the value of your home,” said Kaczmarek.

“The property value thing is really a hoax. It only matters when you sell your house and capitalize on it,” said Pischel.

