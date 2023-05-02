19 First Alert Day: Wind driven winter mix having an impact on travel today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The nasty weather pattern continues. A slow moving cut off low pressure system is impacting all of northeast Ohio. We have a mix of rain and snow in the area today. The wind will gust over 30 mph out of the west. Lake enhanced precipitation is also occurring. Travel will be slow. The high temperature today only in the 40 to 45 degree range. We will continue this winter mix through tonight. The system will be crawling to the east. We have more rain and wind in the forecast tomorrow. Northwest winds will gust over 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 45 to 50 degree range. The rain chances will finally start to diminish Wednesday night. You can still expect a few showers and areas of drizzle around though. Isolated showers in the forecast Thursday.

