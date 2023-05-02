2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: Wind driven winter mix having an impact on travel today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The nasty weather pattern continues. A slow moving cut off low pressure system is impacting all of northeast Ohio. We have a mix of rain and snow in the area today. The wind will gust over 30 mph out of the west. Lake enhanced precipitation is also occurring. Travel will be slow. The high temperature today only in the 40 to 45 degree range. We will continue this winter mix through tonight. The system will be crawling to the east. We have more rain and wind in the forecast tomorrow. Northwest winds will gust over 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 45 to 50 degree range. The rain chances will finally start to diminish Wednesday night. You can still expect a few showers and areas of drizzle around though. Isolated showers in the forecast Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg makes visit to Northeast Ohio grocery store

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: A cold and windy start to May; winter mix today through mid week
Northeast Ohio Weather: A cold and windy start to May; winter mix today through mid week
19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix tonight and Tuesday; accumulations will occur in the Snow Belt
Upper level low pressure system will not move much. Cold, windy, and very unsettled with this...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix tonight and Tuesday; accumulations will occur in the Snow Belt
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly, wet and windy start to May