19 First Alert Weather Day: Periods of rain and snow continue through mid-week; cold and windy conditions linger

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow-moving cut-off low pressure system will continue to impact our weather today, bringing us gusty winds, cloudy skies, cold temperatures, rain, and snow.

What a start to May, huh?

Winds will remain high through today, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Temperatures will be stuck in the lower 40s.

Occasional showers will continue through the day.

Rain may mix with snow, graupel, and/or sleet at times.

The wintry mix will hang around through tonight, and even into tomorrow morning.

The aforementioned area of low pressure will still be influencing our weather through Wednesday.

Wednesday morning’s commute will be another messy one with areas of rain and snow, gusty winds, and cold temperatures.

As temperatures warm into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, the morning wintry mix will change to widely scattered rain.

As the low slowly departs, rain will begin to wind down late Wednesday.

Expect slow improvements through Thursday.

Thursday will feature cloudy skies, isolated showers, and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures in the 60s and sunshine will return by Friday!

