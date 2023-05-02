2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 teenagers shot after party in Canton (body camera video)

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police released body camera footage Tuesday of a fight that ended with three teenagers being shot Saturday evening.

Canton police responded to the 1600 block of Cleveland Ave. N.W. just before 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired and people fighting.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims. According to police, the victims are 15, 16 and 18. All have non-life-threatening injuries.

Canton Police Lt. Dennis Garren said officers helped one of the shooting victims by applying a tourniquet.

Two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody at the scene. One is charged with felonious assault, the other with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and receiving stolen property.

Police said both suspects were transported to the MultI-County Juvenile Attention Center.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

