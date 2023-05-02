Akron Public Schools open search for new superintendent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron Public Schools (APS) is looking for a new superintendent to lead their district, according to their website.

The search, beginning Wednesday, has a June 5 deadline for applications.

“With 20,000+ students enrolled and a diverse population of families served throughout the city of Akron, APS is dedicated to finding the strongest candidate for the job, one who values and supports our vibrant and culturally rich community,” the site said.

The APS Board of Education is engaging the community in the search as well, with links to an online survey inviting feedback on their website in several different language options.

The survey, they said, is intended to gain valuable insight into what the community’s expectations are for the district’s next leader.

If you would prefer to complete a paper copy of the survey, copies are available at the APS Engagement Center inside 10 N. Main St. on the ground floor.

Search Timeline:

May 3 - application process open

May 1-20 - community survey. The community will be asked to provide input on the role and ideal qualities of the next superintendent. This survey will provide critical information to the board, and participation is encouraged.

May 16-17 - focus groups. The district will hold focus groups with community stakeholders to discuss the position and the qualities sought from the community in its next superintendent.

June 5 - application deadline

June 20-21 - first round of interviews

June 29 - second round of interviews and anticipated board decision

August 1 - preferred start date

Please note that this timeline is subject to change based on the best interest of APS and the search process.

Application Process

Candidates wishing to be considered for the position should submit an online application here by June 5, and should attach to the application a letter of interest, resumé and three or four current letters of recommendation.

