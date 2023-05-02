2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron shooting victims may have shot each other, police say

By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking into two shootings they believe are connected after finding two victims Monday night.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at 7 p.m. at Hart Street and Factory Street, police say.

Officials say a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Soon after a second call came in about a shooting victim near Duane Avenue and Lucy Street, where a 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, police say.

Both were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Officers say they recovered two handguns and shell casings in the Duane avenue and Lucy Street intersection.

Police say based on early findings it appears both victims exchanged gunfire during an altercation.

