Bay Village woman loses $10,399 in computer virus scam

Bay Village Police file photo
Bay Village Police file photo(Bay Village Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - If you get a call or email asking for money to remove a virus on your computer - be wary.

Bay Village Police confirmed a Lincolnshire Drive resident fell victim to that scam, and now is out $10,399.

She called police at 12:42 p.m. on April 29 to report that she had been contacted by someone who claimed there was a virus on her computer.

The scammers said they would clean her computer for a refundable $399 fee, according to police.

Police said the scammers then indicated that they removed the virus and would be refunding her money.

But soon after, the scammers told the victim they accidentally refunded $39,000 into her account, and needed her to send them $10,000 in cash to fix the problem and avoid IRS issues, police stated.

The woman sent the cash before realizing she had been the victim of a scam, according to police.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

