Browns pick up option on tackle Jedrick Wills

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns announced they have picked up the 5th-year option on tackle Jedrick Wills for 2024, meeting a May 2 deadline to do so.

His salaries will be $6.2 million this season and $14.175 million in 2024.

Wills was picked 10th overall in the 2020 draft and has started all 45 games in his 3 NFL seasons.

Wills made the all-rookie team in 2020 but has never made a Pro Bowl.

