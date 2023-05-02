Browns pick up option on tackle Jedrick Wills
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns announced they have picked up the 5th-year option on tackle Jedrick Wills for 2024, meeting a May 2 deadline to do so.
His salaries will be $6.2 million this season and $14.175 million in 2024.
Wills was picked 10th overall in the 2020 draft and has started all 45 games in his 3 NFL seasons.
Wills made the all-rookie team in 2020 but has never made a Pro Bowl.
