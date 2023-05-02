Cleveland police search for men who tried to steal jewelry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help locating four men who tried to rob people of their jewelry on the city’s West side.

Officers said the attempt theft happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 2 outside of the Tienda Central Hispana convenience store in the 11200 block of Lorain Ave.

The crime was captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information, please call First District Detective Kosko at (216) 623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

