Firefighters battle blaze at Kent apartment building

(Structure fire in Midland)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the University Inn in Kent.

Crews were called out to the apartment building at 540 S. Water St. around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no reports of injuries, but roads are closed in the area.

The building is located three blocks from Kent State University and two blocks from downtown.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

