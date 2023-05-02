2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Marine killed while volunteering in Ukraine

By Katie Tercek
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former U.S. Marine from Northeast Ohio was killed in Ukraine April 19, according to his mother who spoke with CNN.

Cooper “Harris” Andrews mother, Willow Andrews said when war erupted in Ukraine, her son had to help.

For several months now, he helped people evacuate Ukraine. He volunteered alongside an activist group known as the Resistance Committee.

In March, the 26-year-old’s contract ended, but Willow said he saw the need to keep helping Ukrainians. He decided to stay.

Andrews was killed by a mortar while traveling on the “Road of life,” an access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces but also evacuate civilians.

“Cooper wanted to correct things. You just don’t believe in stuff, you like do something about it,” his mother said.

Andrews attended Cleveland Heights-University Heights public schools.

The school district gave 19 News the following statement:

“Deeply saddened to learn of the death of former student Cooper Andrews. This tragedy speaks to the heartbreak and devastation caused by war. We send our sincerest condolences to Cooper’s family and loved ones.”

Andrews was a volunteer firefighter out west. He has worked on Cleveland housing projects as well.

Andrews mother said her son’s body has yet to be recovered from Ukraine because the fighting is so intense.

